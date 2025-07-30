SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 34.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.10% to Rs 175.70 croreNet profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 34.66% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 175.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales175.70117.84 49 OPM %14.1014.17 -PBDT25.8117.26 50 PBT21.9714.22 55 NP16.2812.09 35
