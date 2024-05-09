Business Standard
Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 401.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 57.60% to Rs 78.77 crore
Net profit of Smartlink Holdings rose 401.73% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.60% to Rs 78.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.31% to Rs 7.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.29% to Rs 209.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales78.7749.98 58 209.18163.05 28 OPM %14.843.00 -6.523.22 - PBDT11.371.20 848 12.164.81 153 PBT10.490.42 2398 8.701.83 375 NP8.681.73 402 7.0619.24 -63
First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

