SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 94.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 421.47 croreNet profit of SMC Global Securities declined 94.35% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 421.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 509.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.21% to Rs 145.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 1775.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1638.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales421.47509.42 -17 1775.741638.41 8 OPM %14.9527.26 -23.6225.99 - PBDT14.3993.02 -85 222.41276.60 -20 PBT6.1485.35 -93 192.03244.49 -21 NP3.7366.01 -94 145.69187.28 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content