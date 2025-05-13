The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 31.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.57% to Rs 204.89 croreNet profit of The Anup Engineering declined 31.86% to Rs 29.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.57% to Rs 204.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 156.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.92% to Rs 116.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 708.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 550.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales204.89156.92 31 708.27550.38 29 OPM %22.4223.80 -22.9023.03 - PBDT46.2740.89 13 164.19133.64 23 PBT40.0235.58 12 140.80116.18 21 NP29.3243.03 -32 116.85103.48 13
