NIIT consolidated net profit rises 17.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 86.29 croreNet profit of NIIT rose 17.64% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 86.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.26% to Rs 46.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 357.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 303.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales86.2974.34 16 357.58303.47 18 OPM %-1.730.67 -0.910.39 - PBDT22.7717.87 27 82.4164.55 28 PBT16.8412.88 31 59.1746.20 28 NP13.1411.17 18 46.1338.36 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content