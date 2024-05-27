Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 56.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 26.23 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 4.12% to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 107.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack declined 56.34% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 26.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.26.2326.41107.61115.458.129.666.266.061.411.745.004.880.460.771.211.210.310.710.930.97