SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 428.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.31% to Rs 15.78 croreNet profit of SMIFS Capital Markets rose 428.57% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 15.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.7812.11 30 OPM %-3.11-6.61 -PBDT1.360.15 807 PBT1.330.08 1563 NP0.370.07 429
