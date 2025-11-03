Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit declines 36.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 3.82 croreNet profit of Smiths & Founders (India) declined 36.11% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.823.63 5 OPM %10.9912.12 -PBDT0.420.42 0 PBT0.350.36 -3 NP0.230.36 -36
