Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Isuzu gains as April sales climbs 43% YoY

SML Isuzu gains as April sales climbs 43% YoY

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

SML Isuzu added 1.42% to Rs 1,547.15 after the company said that it has sold 1,512 units in April 2025, registering a growth of 43.2% from 1,056 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicle sales surged 77.6% to 389 units in April 2025 as against 219 units sold in April 2024.

The company has sold 1,123 units of passenger vehicles in April 2025, up 34.2% YoY.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company had reported an 80.2% decline in net profit to Rs 0.53 crore on a 14.1% decrease in net sales to Rs 331.80 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Railtel Corporation of India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Railtel Corporation of India Ltd counter

Newgen Software Tech jumps as Q4 PAT spurts 22% QoQ

Newgen Software Tech jumps as Q4 PAT spurts 22% QoQ

Telecom shares slide

Telecom shares slide

Suzlon Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon