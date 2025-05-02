Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Railtel Corporation of India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Railtel Corporation of India Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 381.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.52 lakh shares

Timken India Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 May 2025.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 381.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.35% to Rs.317.80. Volumes stood at 10.01 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Timken India Ltd witnessed volume of 7.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55211 shares. The stock increased 9.99% to Rs.2,697.60. Volumes stood at 71048 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd clocked volume of 34.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.37% to Rs.1,157.90. Volumes stood at 4.06 lakh shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 5.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80195 shares. The stock gained 4.79% to Rs.4,666.20. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd registered volume of 23.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.22 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.72% to Rs.679.95. Volumes stood at 2.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Newgen Software Tech jumps as Q4 PAT spurts 22% QoQ

Telecom shares slide

Suzlon Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

