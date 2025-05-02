Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Telecom shares slide

Telecom shares slide

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 48.11 points or 1.68% at 2823.53 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (down 5.58%), Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 2%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.84%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.71%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.01%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.64%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.58%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.3%), and Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 7.32%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 2.4%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.22%) moved up.

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 96.91 or 0.2% at 47497.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 22.11 points or 0.15% at 14884.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.25 points or 0.27% at 24399.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 370.94 points or 0.46% at 80613.18.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 1967 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Suzlon Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the March 2025 quarter

National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 220.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Midland Microfin reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

