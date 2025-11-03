Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SML Isuzu hits the roof as October sales surge 32% YoY

SML Isuzu hits the roof as October sales surge 32% YoY

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

SML Isuzu hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 3,187.90 after the company reported a robust 32% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales to 1,059 units in October 2025, compared with 801 units sold in the same month last year.

The companys cargo vehicle sales jumped 29% to 507 units in October 2025 from 394 units in October 2024, while passenger vehicle sales soared 36% YoY to 552 units.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The companys standalone net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore, while revenue from operations rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Q2 FY25.

 

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

