India forex reserves fall by $6.92 billion to $695.36 billion

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves fell by $6.92 billion to $695.36 billion for the week ending October 24, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

For the week ended October 24, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 3.862 billion to USD 566.548 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Value of gold reserves declined USD 3.01 billion to USD 105.536 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 58 million to USD 18.664 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 6 million at USD 4.608 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

 

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

