SML Isuzu rallies as sales climb 16% YoY in December

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

SML Isuzu jumped 5.67% to Rs 1,486.05 after the vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 626 units in December 2024, registering growth of 16.14% from 539 units sold in November 2024.

On year on year basis, the total sales slipped 33.8% from 946 units sold in December 2023.

Cargo vehicles sales slipped by 38.4% to 262 units in December 2024 as against 425 units sold in December 2023.

The company has sold 364 units of passenger vehicles in Dec24, down 30.1% YoY.

For the period April to December 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 9,593 units, registering a de-growth of 0.1% from 9,599 units sold in the same period a year ago.

 

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company had reported 3.4% rise in net profit to Rs 21.80 crore on a 10.3% increase in net sales to Rs 549.71 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

