SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 49.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 89.11 croreNet profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 49.66% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 89.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 121.23% to Rs 20.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 344.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales89.1189.99 -1 344.72305.96 13 OPM %8.3312.62 -13.0710.17 - PBDT7.7310.88 -29 41.1924.78 66 PBT3.937.10 -45 26.199.85 166 NP2.975.90 -50 20.119.09 121
