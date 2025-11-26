Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMS Pharmaceuticals' associate company receives USFDA approval for Ranitidine tablets

SMS Pharmaceuticals' associate company receives USFDA approval for Ranitidine tablets

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

SMS Pharmaceuticals announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its associate company VKT Pharma's reformulated Ranitidine tablets in 150mg and 300mg strengths. This approval marks the re-entry of this important acid-reducing medication into the US market after a five-year absence.

The approval by the US FDA comes after extensive safety testing and manufacturing improvements that address previous concerns regarding the formation of NDMA impurity. It is expected to increase patient access to this important medication for patients who rely on it for various health conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Zydus Lifescience, United Breweries, Nelco, NCC, Refex Inds

Stock Alert: Zydus Lifescience, United Breweries, Nelco, NCC, Refex Inds

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for key indices

Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 6.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 6.45% in the September 2025 quarter

ATS Infrabuild Pvt standalone net profit rises 184.81% in the September 2025 quarter

ATS Infrabuild Pvt standalone net profit rises 184.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon