Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 6.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 979.49% to Rs 16.84 croreNet profit of Sattva Sukun Lifecare rose 6.45% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 979.49% to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.841.56 979 OPM %6.8959.62 -PBDT1.190.95 25 PBT1.050.85 24 NP0.660.62 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content