Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Zydus Lifescience, United Breweries, Nelco, NCC, Refex Inds

Stock Alert: Zydus Lifescience, United Breweries, Nelco, NCC, Refex Inds

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Stocks To Watch:

The listing of Excelsoft Technologies is scheduled for today. The issue was subscribed 43.19 times. The issue opened on 19 November 2025 and it closed on 21 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 114 and 120 per share.

NCC has received a letter of acceptance from Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam for expansion and modernization of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, Assam. The said contract valued at Rs 2,062.71 crore.

Nelco has received additional authorization for Unified License (Virtual Network Operator) license from Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It will allow Nelco to sell VSAT services of other UL- GMPCS licensees.

 

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, 120 mg, 180 mg and 240 mg.

Jayant Infratech has received letter of acceptance from Konkan Railway Corporation for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract. The total value of the contract is Rs 161,68,31,043.98 (inclusive of all duties and taxes).

Also Read

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 5: Sai-Kuldeep continue India's fight in Guwahati

Stock market live, November 26

Stock Market LIVE: Asian cues to lift D-St; GIFT Nifty up 102 pts; Airtel, Nelco, NCC in focus

Antique broking on OMCs

OMCs set for strong quarter on buoyant margins, says Antique

markets, trading

Brokerages split on Kaynes Tech post-meet: Here's what investors should do

Airtel

Tejas should use filters on equipment to resolve interference issue: Airtelpremium

Refex Industries has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Venwind Refex Projects (VRPL) to engage in generating, transmitting, distributing, and trading power from all energy sources and in developing and operating related facilities.

United Breweries announced the launch of beer, Heineken Silver in New Delhi. The beer is now available in New Delhi and priced at Rs 155 for a 330ml bottle, Rs 180 for a 500ml can, and Rs 305 for a 650ml bottle.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for key indices

Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 6.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 6.45% in the September 2025 quarter

ATS Infrabuild Pvt standalone net profit rises 184.81% in the September 2025 quarter

ATS Infrabuild Pvt standalone net profit rises 184.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Nomura Fixed Income Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nomura Fixed Income Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon