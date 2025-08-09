Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 51.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 62.10 croreNet profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 51.16% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 62.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales62.1063.58 -2 OPM %4.326.10 -PBDT1.231.85 -34 PBT0.561.15 -51 NP0.420.86 -51
