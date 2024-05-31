Snowman Logistics standalone net profit declines 57.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 126.54 croreNet profit of Snowman Logistics declined 57.84% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 126.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.15% to Rs 12.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 503.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 417.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
