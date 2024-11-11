Snowman Logistics standalone net profit declines 79.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 143.45 croreNet profit of Snowman Logistics declined 79.18% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 143.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales143.45124.02 16 OPM %15.3519.36 -PBDT16.7619.49 -14 PBT0.834.66 -82 NP0.612.93 -79
