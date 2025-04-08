Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sobha gains after total sales value climbs 22% YoY in Q4

Sobha gains after total sales value climbs 22% YoY in Q4

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sobha added 2.14% to Rs 1,118.10 after the company's total sales value jumped 22.1% to Rs 1,835 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,504 crore in Q4 FY24.

Average price realization jumped 4.91% YoY to Rs 11,781 per square feet in Q4 FY25. The realtors share in sales value stood at Rs 1,370.2 crore in Q4 FY25, 7% YoY and 9.62% QoQ.

In Q4 FY25, new sales area stood at 1.55 million square feet (sft), registering growth of 16.34% over Q4 FY24 and 53.31% over Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, the company launched two projects, with a total saleable area of 4.11 million square feet (mn sft.), SOBHA Madison Heights and SOBHA Hamptons offers combined saleable area of 3.67 million square feet, while Chartered Birdsong, offers a saleable area of 0.44 mn sft.

 

In FY25, the company recorded sales value of Rs 6,27,700 crore with a sold area of 4.68 million square feet and an average price of Rs 13,412 per square foot. Bangalore contributed 58.0% and Gurgaon 19.9% to the total.

SOBHA is the real-estate company. It offers international quality homes, and commercial and contractual projects. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.8% to Rs 21.69 crore on 78.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,224.09 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dolphin Offshore gains after arm inks lease pact with Ballast Shipping

Dolphin Offshore gains after arm inks lease pact with Ballast Shipping

BSE SME Infonative Solutions flunks on debut

BSE SME Infonative Solutions flunks on debut

Indo Count Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indo Count Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Natco Pharma update on launch of Risdiplam in India

Natco Pharma update on launch of Risdiplam in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon