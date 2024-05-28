Business Standard
Softrak Venture Investment standalone net profit rises 21400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Softrak Venture Investment rose 21400.00% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 10700.00% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 90.32% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.52 -100 0.060.62 -90 OPM %080.77 --233.3364.52 - PBDT2.870.42 583 2.890.43 572 PBT2.870.42 583 2.890.43 572 NP2.150.01 21400 2.160.02 10700
