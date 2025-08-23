Solapur Yadeshi Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.59% to Rs 34.57 croreNet Loss of Solapur Yadeshi Tollway Pvt reported to Rs 16.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 34.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34.5728.20 23 OPM %79.4975.67 -PBDT-12.11-20.30 40 PBT-16.02-23.81 33 NP-16.02-23.81 33
