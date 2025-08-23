Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 68.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.56% to Rs 3252.07 croreNet profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy rose 68.96% to Rs 442.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 262.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.56% to Rs 3252.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2549.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3252.072549.37 28 OPM %28.5927.47 -PBDT814.07546.15 49 PBT596.96331.46 80 NP442.94262.16 69
