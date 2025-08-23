Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 0.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.80% to Rs 771.18 croreNet profit of Maithon Power rose 0.90% to Rs 89.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.80% to Rs 771.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 818.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales771.18818.67 -6 OPM %21.3420.15 -PBDT147.03144.11 2 PBT102.98101.90 1 NP89.7988.99 1
