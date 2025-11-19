Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solara Active Pharma's Mangalore facility successfully concludes US FDA audit

Solara Active Pharma's Mangalore facility successfully concludes US FDA audit

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Solara Active Pharma Sciences said that its multi-product manufacturing facility at Mangalore, Karnataka has successfully completed the inspection carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The aforementioned inspection was conducted between August 25th to 29th, 2025.

The agency has issued an EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) on 18th Nov 2025 and determined that the inspection classification of the facility is voluntary action indicated (VAI) and concluded this inspection as closed.

Sandeep Rao, MD & CEO said We have successfully completed the FDA inspection at our Mangalore facility between 25th to 29th Aug 2025.

At the end of the inspection, two Form FDA 483 inspectional observations were issued by the investigator. The observations were procedural in nature.

 

Also Read

stock exchange, bull, financial markets, trading

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks near day's high, Sensex gains 360pts Nifty atop 26,000; IT index up 3%

toys, toys store

Why dangerous toys keep flooding EU websites despite strict safety rules

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia ready to offer Su-57 tech transfer, says Indian demands acceptable

demerger

Budget 2026-27: Make demergers tax-neutral, biz houses nudge govtpremium

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out; over 13,000 shortlisted for Mains

We had submitted our formal response to FDA well within the timeline set by the agency and the agency has issued an EIR and concluded that the inspection is closed.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences is a pure play global API manufacturer supported by R&D and manufacturing facilities.

The scrip declined 2.05% to currently trade at Rs 561.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 40.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 40.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Swagtam Trading & Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Swagtam Trading & Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Unipro Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Unipro Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tulive Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tulive Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon