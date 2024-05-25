Business Standard
Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 89.13% to Rs 2.61 crore
Net Loss of Super Spinning Mills reported to Rs 11.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 89.13% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 6.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.611.38 89 6.955.55 25 OPM %9.2099.28 -43.0297.30 - PBDT-0.290.92 PL 1.173.58 -67 PBT-0.700.71 PL -0.072.77 PL NP-11.80-7.81 -51 -20.89-19.56 -7
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

