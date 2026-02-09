Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hi-Tech Pipes gains after Sikandrabad units commences commercial production

Hi-Tech Pipes gains after Sikandrabad units commences commercial production

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

Hi-Tech Pipes added 2.76% to Rs 83.02 after the company announced the commencement of commercial production at its Sikandrabad, Unit-III (Uttar Pradesh) greenfield manufacturing facility.

The Sikandrabad facility hosts a production capacity of 0.12 million tons. It would specialise in the production on ERW pipes and hollow sections.

With the commencement of commercial production at Sikandrabad, and supported by recently commissioned capacities at other locations, the company has raised its total installed annual capacity to 1.05 million tons.

Ajay Kumar Bansal, chairman and managing director, Hi-Tech Pipes, said: With this commissioning, we have reached the important milestone of 1 million ton of installed capacity, reflecting our disciplined execution and long-term strategic vision.

 

As we move ahead, we are actively gearing up for the next phase of expansion, targeting an additional 1 million tons of capacity.

Hi-Tech Pipes had announced its earnings for the December quarter on Saturday (07 February 2026).

The company has reported 14.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.38 crore despite a 24.6% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 1,069.58 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 1,046.63 crore, up 25.7% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 23.20 crore, down by 14.3% from Rs 27.06 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Hi-Tech Pipes is one of the leading steel tubes and pipes manufacturers in India. It provides innovative products for nearly four decades with a strong presence in steel pipes, hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils & strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures, GP/GC Sheets, color coated coils and a variety of other galvanised products.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

