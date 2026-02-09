Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ganesha Ecosphere jumps after sharp QoQ turnaround in Q3 FY26

Ganesha Ecosphere jumps after sharp QoQ turnaround in Q3 FY26

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

Ganesha Ecosphere surged 13.45% to Rs 776.80 after the company delivered a decisive sequential recovery in Q3 FY26.

On a sequential basis, Ganesha Ecosphere returned to profitability in Q3 FY26, with consolidated net profit at Rs 4.75 crore compared with a loss of Rs 0.50 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations eased 1.7% QoQ to Rs 357.22 crore. Profit before tax soared to Rs 8.16 crore from Rs 0.59 crore in the previous quarter, while EBITDA rose 37.7% QoQ to Rs 30.7 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 8.6% in Q3 FY26 as against 6.1% in Q2FY26 and 14.2% in Q3FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, consolidated net profit declined 84% YoY from Rs 29.71 crore in Q3 FY25, while revenue from operations fell 10.2% YoY from Rs 397.80 crore. Profit before tax dropped 77.9% YoY from Rs 36.92 crore in the year-ago quarter, and EBITDA declined 45.7% YoY to Rs 30.7 crore from Rs 56.5 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

Sequentially, cost of materials consumed declined 10% QoQ to Rs 215.96 crore, while on a year-on-year basis it was down 8%. Employee benefit expenses rose 8.77% QoQ to Rs 25.67 crore and increased 12.39% YoY.

Ganesha Ecosphere is a leading PET waste recycling company in India and is mainly engaged in the manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (RPSF), Spun Yarn and Dyed Texturised Yarn.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

