Ashiana Housing gains on strong booking conversions at Gurugram project

Ashiana Housing rose 1.67% to Rs 305 after the company reported steady booking momentum at its Gurugram residential project.

The company said it has converted 242 expressions of interest into bookings at its "Ashiana Aaroham" Phase 1 and Phase 2 project, covering around 5.03 lakh sq ft with an estimated sale value of Rs 767.23 crore. Invitations for EOIs began on 7 December 2025, while the conversion into bookings started on 7 February 2026, and is currently ongoing.

"Ashiana Aaroham" is a kid-centric housing project in Gurugram, Haryana, comprising 364 units of 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments.

Following these conversions, the company said the total value of area booked during the current financial year has crossed Rs 2,000 crore.

Ashiana Housing is a real estate developers, mostly working in the field of development of residential group housing projects.

The company's board will consider Q3 results on on 10 February 2026. On a consolidated basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 27.54 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.55 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales soared 204.67% YoY to Rs 165.77 crore in Q2 September 2025.

