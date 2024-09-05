Sona BLW Precision Forgings launches QIP at floor price of Rs 699.01 /sh

Sona BLW Precision Forgings announced that its board has approved the opening of issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 699.01 per share.

The floor price of Rs 699.01 is at a discount of 3.22% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 722.30 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book running lead manager appointed for the Issue.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 4 September 2024.