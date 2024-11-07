Business Standard
Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 54.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 07 2024

Sales rise 0.44% to Rs 2488.49 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota rose 54.01% to Rs 324.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 210.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 2488.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2477.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2488.492477.71 0 OPM %10.6310.66 -PBDT370.86348.51 6 PBT307.12290.17 6 NP324.23210.53 54

Nov 07 2024

