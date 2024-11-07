Linde India consolidated net profit declines 2.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.81% to Rs 634.42 croreNet profit of Linde India declined 2.12% to Rs 106.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 634.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 711.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales634.42711.35 -11 OPM %28.1924.41 -PBDT195.12193.03 1 PBT143.39143.28 0 NP106.42108.73 -2
