Business Standard
South Indian Bank consolidated net profit declines 13.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 15.29% to Rs 2274.67 crore
Net profit of South Indian Bank declined 13.85% to Rs 287.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 333.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.29% to Rs 2274.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1972.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.03% to Rs 1070.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 775.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.07% to Rs 8612.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7233.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2274.671972.96 15 8612.807233.18 19 OPM %63.6065.55 -61.4862.47 - PBDT392.59522.07 -25 1528.891108.50 38 PBT392.59522.07 -25 1528.891108.50 38 NP287.33333.53 -14 1070.18775.31 38
First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

