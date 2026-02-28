Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solution secured order worth Rs 3 crore from HAL

ITCONS E-Solution secured order worth Rs 3 crore from HAL

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

ITCONS E-Solution has secured an order worth Rs 2.62 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

The contract involves deployment of 43 resources for a period of two years. It will commence on 3 March 2026 and remain valid till 2 March 2028, unless extended by mutual agreement between the parties.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and pertains to manpower outsourcing services. It further stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

 

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% rise in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of ITCONS E-Solution slipped 2.47% to end at Rs 349.95 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Artefact Projects secures Rs 4-cr consultancy contract from NHAI

Artefact Projects secures Rs 4-cr consultancy contract from NHAI

Camlin Fine Sciences promoter Ashish Dandekar pledges 18 lakh shares

Camlin Fine Sciences promoter Ashish Dandekar pledges 18 lakh shares

Oriental Rail Infrastructure bags Rs 2-cr order from ICF Chennai

Oriental Rail Infrastructure bags Rs 2-cr order from ICF Chennai

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of up to 2% additional stake in ICICI Life

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of up to 2% additional stake in ICICI Life

South West Pinnacle Exploration signs exploration services contract worth Rs 307 cr

South West Pinnacle Exploration signs exploration services contract worth Rs 307 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict