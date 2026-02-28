Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artefact Projects secures Rs 4-cr consultancy contract from NHAI

Artefact Projects secures Rs 4-cr consultancy contract from NHAI

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Artefact Projects said that it has secured a consultancy services contract worth Rs 3.53 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed over a period of 36 months.

The total consideration for the contract stands at Rs 3,53,09,279.5.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. It further stated that the contract does not fall within the ambit of related party transactions.

Artefact provides engineering, architectural, and project management services for infrastructure projects, especially highways. Having a global presence through collaboration with renowned international consultants, experienced technical experts, and professionals, together with a dedicated management, Artefact is a leading name in the sector.

 

Also Read

Pakistan extends airspace ban on India

Israel, Iran close airspace after Netanyahu orders strikes on Tehran

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

Israel launches pre-emptive strike on Iran, dims hopes for nuclear talks

us iran, us flag, iran flag

US, UK, China evacuate West Asia embassies as Trump 'not happy' on Iran

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan clashes enter 3rd day as diplomatic efforts intensify

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI turns 'poor' again after brief respite while mercury keeps rising

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 34.67% to Rs 1.67 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1.24 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 8.04% to Rs 6.74 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 7.33 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Artefact Projects declined 1.05% to end at Rs 60.33 on the BSE.

As of February 28, the companys market capitalisation stood at Rs 43.89 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Camlin Fine Sciences promoter Ashish Dandekar pledges 18 lakh shares

Camlin Fine Sciences promoter Ashish Dandekar pledges 18 lakh shares

Oriental Rail Infrastructure bags Rs 2-cr order from ICF Chennai

Oriental Rail Infrastructure bags Rs 2-cr order from ICF Chennai

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of up to 2% additional stake in ICICI Life

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of up to 2% additional stake in ICICI Life

South West Pinnacle Exploration signs exploration services contract worth Rs 307 cr

South West Pinnacle Exploration signs exploration services contract worth Rs 307 cr

Caplin receives USFDA approval for Desmopressin Acetate Injection

Caplin receives USFDA approval for Desmopressin Acetate Injection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict