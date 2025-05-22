Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 256.79% in the March 2025 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 256.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 64.05% to Rs 73.84 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 256.79% to Rs 9.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.05% to Rs 73.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.67% to Rs 16.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.14% to Rs 180.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales73.8445.01 64 180.30133.42 35 OPM %20.8417.31 -18.5718.44 - PBDT15.066.47 133 30.9819.68 57 PBT12.883.82 237 21.3810.91 96 NP9.992.80 257 16.438.27 99

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

