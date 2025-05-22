Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 1.77% to Rs 292.77 crore

Net Loss of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reported to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.77% to Rs 292.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 1233.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1254.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales292.77298.05 -2 1233.051254.51 -2 OPM %18.2018.36 -17.1316.91 - PBDT35.8243.77 -18 149.33153.88 -3 PBT-16.46-0.90 -1729 -27.16-14.02 -94 NP-20.23-1.07 -1791 -27.79-13.41 -107

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 92.80% in the March 2025 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 92.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 60.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 60.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 11.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 11.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 35.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 35.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon