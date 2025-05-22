MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 92.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.34% to Rs 44.85 croreNet profit of MIC Electronics declined 92.80% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 95.34% to Rs 44.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 84.10% to Rs 9.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 73.65% to Rs 94.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales44.8522.96 95 94.7654.57 74 OPM %18.6423.61 -19.0422.56 - PBDT7.255.85 24 14.6712.65 16 PBT6.815.48 24 13.0711.11 18 NP3.5749.59 -93 9.8361.84 -84
