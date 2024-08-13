South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 419.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.01% to Rs 29.43 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 419.44% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.01% to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.4322.9915.6615.014.982.132.550.461.870.36