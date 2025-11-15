Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 30.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 175.61 croreNet profit of Honda India Power Products rose 30.80% to Rs 11.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 175.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 177.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales175.61177.20 -1 OPM %6.453.95 -PBDT20.7816.84 23 PBT15.0711.48 31 NP11.178.54 31
