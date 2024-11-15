Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 25.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.43% to Rs 45.06 croreNet profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 25.27% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.43% to Rs 45.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales45.0628.99 55 OPM %9.039.66 -PBDT4.132.82 46 PBT3.862.75 40 NP3.422.73 25
