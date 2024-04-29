Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit rises 21.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.67% to Rs 675.80 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 3967.10% to Rs 500.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.03% to Rs 2423.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1400.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 21.85% to Rs 128.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.67% to Rs 675.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 498.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.675.80498.132423.711400.7558.4051.4762.2029.29179.15142.27690.9828.69172.17138.56670.5717.82128.64105.57500.6612.31