Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit rises 21.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.67% to Rs 675.80 croreNet profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 21.85% to Rs 128.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.67% to Rs 675.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 498.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3967.10% to Rs 500.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.03% to Rs 2423.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1400.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content