Sera Investments & Finance India standalone net profit declines 58.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.87% to Rs 2.12 croreNet profit of Sera Investments & Finance India declined 58.90% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.87% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.122.86 -26 OPM %86.79101.40 -PBDT1.352.39 -44 PBT1.202.15 -44 NP0.902.19 -59
