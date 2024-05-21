Business Standard
Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Continue To Rise

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 17155 contracts in the data reported through May 14, 2024. This was a weekly gain of 12,565 net contracts.
First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

