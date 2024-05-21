Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of PK Leasing & Finance remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.