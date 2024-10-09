Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet achieves a landmark settlement with BBAM

SpiceJet achieves a landmark settlement with BBAM

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

SpiceJet has achieved a significant financial milestone with the amicable settlement of its dispute with its the lessors, Horizon Aviation 1, Horizon II Aviation 3, and Horizon III Aviation 2, which are the lessors under the management of Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management (BBAM). The dispute, valued in aggregate at $131.85 million (approximately ₹1,107 crore) with aforesaid lessors has been resolved for $22.5 million.

This settlement represents one of the largest financial agreements reached by SpiceJet, marking a substantial step towards strengthening the airline's balance sheet and reducing its overall liabilities. By resolving this major dispute, SpiceJet has cleared a significant hurdle, paving the way for improved financial stability and operational efficiency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

This settlement comes on the heels of SpiceJet's successful resolution of a dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC) on September 24, which had claimed $16.7 million. These two major settlements demonstrate SpiceJet's commitment to resolving financial matters and ensuring a stronger financial foundation for the airline's future.

This settlement follows SpiceJet's successful Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) that concluded on September 20, which raised Rs 3,000 crore. The QIP garnered overwhelming interest from a diverse group of top-tier institutional investors and funds

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 pts as RBI keeps rates unchanged; stance changed to neutral

RITES new logo

RITES share price: 'Navratna' stock soars 8% on MoU with Etihad Rail

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting 2024 LIVE: GDP for FY25 projected at 7.2%, repo rate unchanged at 6.50%

Omar Abdullah

Voters performed their duty, now our responsibility begins: Omar Abdullah

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.92 against US dollar during early trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon