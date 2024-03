The airline will deploy the wide-body aircraft from both Srinagar and Guwahati.

Last year, SpiceJet's Haj operations generated substantial revenue of Rs 337 crore. The airline aims to replicate this success in the current year's operations.

SpiceJet has finalised a significant lease agreement to introduce two wide-body A340 aircraft into its fleet for the upcoming Haj operations. This strategic move underscores the airline's commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences while maximizing revenue streams.