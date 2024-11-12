Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 3741.18% in the September 2024 quarter

SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 3741.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales decline 25.73% to Rs 188.57 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra rose 3741.18% to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.73% to Rs 188.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 253.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales188.57253.90 -26 OPM %6.800.09 -PBDT16.051.77 807 PBT15.781.15 1272 NP13.060.34 3741

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Khalistan supporters

LIVE news: Brampton Triveni Centre in Canada cancels event amid Khalistani separatists threat

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 250 pts higher at 79,750; Nifty at 24,200; Hindalco gains 2%

SIP and Grow Rich

Start SIP and Grow Rich: The Magical Formula of SIP + SWP

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Garry Conille, Haiti PM

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon